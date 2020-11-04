MARY MOORE Mary Elizabeth Lang Moore died peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Azalea Rehab and Life Care Center. She was born on August 25, 1930 in Harnett County, NC to William James Harrelson and Myrtis Harris. She was adopted as an infant by William and Lilly Mae Lang and raised in Georgetown, SC, after the death of her mother. She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Moore Buie (Donald - deceased in 2014) and Paula Moore Long; three grandchildren, Donnie Buie and wife Crystal; Kristi Buie Parrish, and Alexandra Long; and one great grandson, Cody Parrish serving in the US Navy. She was preceded in death by her husband William Alva Moore Sr. in 2013 and son William "Billy" Moore Jr. in 2018. Mary grew up in Georgetown, SC, where she met her husband William while he was serving in the US Navy during WWII. They married on February 22, 1946. Mary retired from Kmart in 1992. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mary dearly loved her family. She enjoyed caring for her flowers and working in her yard, especially raking leaves. Mary greatly enjoyed traveling and went many places including Nova Scotia, Graceland, Grand Canyon, Mexico, and her most favorite -Hawaii, where she had the honor to meet Don Ho. A graveside service will be held 1pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Garden. Any donations in her honor may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care. A special thanks to the staff and nurses at Azalea for caring for our mother and Yvonda Wilson, hospice nurse for being so wonderful to our mom.



