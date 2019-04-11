|
|
MARY OWENS WELLS Mary Owens Wells, 64, of Wilmington died April 8, 2019. She was born in Whiteville, NC, on April 22, 1954, the daughter of the late Enna Lou Booth Owens and Mark Owens of Supply, NC, who survives. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tonja Reynolds and a nephew, Harrison Taylor. Mary was a graduate of Shallotte High School, Meredith College, and received her graduate degree from NC State. She was a graphic artist and an author. Among her joys were being with her niece and nephews, playing the piano and reading books. Surviving in addition to her father, Mark Owens (Joan) of Supply are brothers, Tim Owens (Ruth) of Summerville, SC; David Owens of Whiteville, and Terrill Reynolds of Supply, NC; sister, Valerie Taylor (Scott) of Shallotte; nieces and nephews, Corinne Owens, Mark Owens, Albert Owens, David Owens, Daniel Owens, Gabriel Owens, Tiffany Owens, and Chandler Taylor; and a great niece, Juniper Henley-Owens. Her life partner was Rob Slaughter and her primary caregiver was Nita Winner of Carolina Beach. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, April 12th at Brunswick Islands Baptist Church by The Rev. Rudy Ramphal. Burial will be private in Western Prong Baptist Church Cemetery, Whiteville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 11, 2019