MARY RACHEL DANIELS Mary Rachel Daniels, 85, of Wilmington, NC, passed away in the arms of Jesus on November 21, 2020. Mary was born on December 30, 1934 in Duplin County, NC; daughter of the late Mary and Henry A. Coley. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernest Ray Daniels. Mary retired from New Hanover County School system as the Food Service Manager at John J. Blair Elementary School. She enjoyed her ladies prayer group, cooking, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary is survived by her son; Ernest Ray Daniel II and wife Mary Daniel and their children Madeline Woodard and Matthew Daniel; her daughter Paula Daniels and husband Stan Atamanchuk and her grandson Thomas Picone and wife Whitney Olsen and their children; Legend, Goldie and Sterling; her granddaughter Mary Shaye Picone; and her sisters Janet Cottle, Hilda Lindsey and Faye Jackson. There will be a graveside service 2pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Billy Batten officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Mary Daniels may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com
.