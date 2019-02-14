|
MARY RISING REAVES Mary Rising Reaves, 97, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. Mrs. Reaves was born February 21, 1921 to Mr. Richard Franklin Rising and Mrs. Martha West Rising, of Wilmington, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Reaves Morris, of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Nell Reaves-Coffey (and husband Anson), of Mooresville, NC, William Reaves Morris, of Charleston, SC, Ashley Morris Engemann (and husband John) of Cary, NC, Elizabeth Reaves (and husband Jason) of Ingleside, TX; and great-grandchildren, Midori and Kenton Coffey, Kaya and Django Morris, Will, Charlie, and Katie Engemann, Maime Reaves and Brendon Tays. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reaves was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas William Reaves; a son, Tommy Reaves; a much loved son-in-law, Bill Morris; and her eleven siblings (Richard, Charles, Archie, Jack, Mike, Harold, Donald, Nellie, Lillian, Ruth, and Jeanette). After raising her children, Mrs. Reaves went to nursing school and became a nurse in her 50s, working at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on into her 70s. In retirement, she greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved visiting "Cha Cha" and it wasn't just for the world's best macaroni salad or the endless stockpile of candy or the beautiful crocheted caps and scarves for which she was famous. She truly was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at The Church of God at 246 Middle Sound Loop Rd., Wilmington, NC 28411 at 11AM. Visitation will take place at the church beginning at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Mrs. Reaves may be made to The Church of God at 246 Middle Sound Loop Rd., Wilmington, NC 28411 or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2019