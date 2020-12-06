MARY (KNOWLES) ROBERTS Mary (Knowles) Roberts, 86, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Tylon Roberts, who died in 2015. Born in Duplin County, Mary was the daughter of the late Willie and Arlene (Robinson) Knowles. She graduated in 1955 from the James Walker School of Nursing, and became a Registered Nurse. She served as a pediatric nurse for over 42 years. Mary was a charter member of Scott Hills Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her daughter, Beth Roberts of Wilmington. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Andrews Mortuary, Wilmington. Please leave online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Memorial Contributions may be made to the UNCW School of Nursing, 601 S. College Ave, Wilmington, 28403; or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington 28401