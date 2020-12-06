1/1
Mary (Knowles) Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY (KNOWLES) ROBERTS Mary (Knowles) Roberts, 86, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Tylon Roberts, who died in 2015. Born in Duplin County, Mary was the daughter of the late Willie and Arlene (Robinson) Knowles. She graduated in 1955 from the James Walker School of Nursing, and became a Registered Nurse. She served as a pediatric nurse for over 42 years. Mary was a charter member of Scott Hills Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her daughter, Beth Roberts of Wilmington. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Andrews Mortuary, Wilmington. Please leave online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com Memorial Contributions may be made to the UNCW School of Nursing, 601 S. College Ave, Wilmington, 28403; or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington 28401

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved