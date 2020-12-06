1/1
Mary (Knowles) Roberts
1934 - 2020
MARY (KNOWLES) ROBERTS Mary (Knowles) Roberts, 86, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Tylon Roberts, who died in 2015. Born in Duplin County, Mary was the daughter of the late Willie and Arlene (Robinson) Knowles. She graduated in 1955 from the James Walker School of Nursing, and became a Registered Nurse. She served as a pediatric nurse for over 42 years. Mary was a charter member of Scott Hills Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her daughter, Beth Roberts of Wilmington. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Andrews Mortuary, Wilmington. Please leave online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com Memorial Contributions may be made to the UNCW School of Nursing, 601 S. College Ave, Wilmington, 28403; or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington 28401

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
December 6, 2020
Beth, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. She was such a sweet lady , and a wonderful nurse. I know your heart is broken. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Farabee
Friend
December 5, 2020
Beth I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. She was a great nurse and cared very much for her patients. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May your memories bring much happiness to your heart and put a smile on your face. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Christa King
Friend
