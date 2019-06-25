|
MARY VIRGINIA CAVENAUGH JONES 91, of Willard died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home. She was born April 21, 1928 and was the daughter of the late John Ressie and Minnie Jane Murray Cavenaugh. Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Bradley Jones and her two brothers, Joseph Milton Cavenaugh and William Cavenaugh. Mary was a devoted member of Willard Baptist Church where she taught Mission Friends and GA's for many years. Surviving to cherish her memories is her best friend and husband of 70 years, Moses Clayton Jones; her son, Terry Clayton Jones and wife Freda; daughters, Brenda Sue West and husband, Ken and Theresa Faye Lanier and husband, Ken; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; one and a half great-great grandchildren; sister, Amber Cavenaugh Fisher (Durwood); brother, Morris Cavenaugh (Maria); sister-in-law, Isabell Cavenaugh Quinn; brother-in-law, Charles E. Jones (Rachel) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family that loved Mary dearly. Mary was a loving wife and caring mother who loved her family with all her heart. She found great joy in the simplest of things, but her greatest joy was family. She enjoyed and took great pride in her flowers, gardening and her home. Mary grew up in the Northeast and Pin Hook Communities and graduated from Chinquapin School. After graduation Mary continued her education in the field of nursing. She practiced as a nurse until she reached the age of 70. Mary will surely be missed but cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Riverview Memorial Park in Watha with the Reverend Edward "Buddy" Dowd officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be sent to Cavenaugh Cemetery Fund, c/o Bobby Cavenaugh, 4081 S NC Hwy 41, Wallace, NC 28466. Condolences may be made at www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 25, 2019