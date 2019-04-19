|
MARYLYNN HARDESTY MaryLynn (Hudson) Hardesty passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her favorite place, her home in Carolina Beach, NC, with many of her favorite people. She was surrounded by those she loved; her devoted husband, children, mother and siblings. Her beautiful smile, kind heart and vibrant spirit will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. This is her story... "I am grateful to God; we love because He first loved us -1 John 4:19. I was born on July 8, 1960. God chose the most loving family for me; my parents James and Mary (Kitti) Hudson and my siblings James, John, Mark and Susan. I was also blessed with a large and deeply loving extended family; being a part of this was a gift for every cousin and I was no exception. All of my Hudson family and Hardesty family nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews have filled my heart with love and joy. I graduated from Sharon High in 1978. At my Dad's urging, I pursued a career in nursing and graduated from Jameson School of Nursing in 1983. I am happy to say that my father really did know best. I enjoyed a rewarding 35+ year career in nursing that reflects exactly who I am as a person. For the past 20 years, I have been employed by Cone Health in Greensboro, NC. I am grateful to the leadership and my peers for an amazing career. That same career choice and one special friend would lead me to meet my future husband, the love of my life, my rock and anchor, Shawn Hardesty. We married on June 2, 1984. Together, we created the most loving family. My children Shawn Jr., Patrick and Kristen have brought me love beyond measure. We have shared a life full of adventure; visiting national parks, hiking, running, sunny days and family weeks on Carolina Beach, preparing beautiful meals together, and so very much more. The best part is that we were always together. While I know that my family will grieve, I want most for you to celebrate our life together. My greatest wish is for my name and our memories to bring a smile to your heart. When you think of me, feel my hand on your back and know that I am with you always. God granted us a beautiful life, a beautiful journey and I feel blessed to have this moment to tell you all how very much I love you and want you to live on with that love, joy and gratitude for all that we shared. Choose happiness. I was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in December 2014. True to its name, the "silent killer", I had no symptoms. It is important to me that you know the early warning signs and share them with everyone you know; bloating, pelvic/abdominal pain or cramping, feeling full, need to urinate more frequently, pressure in the lower back or pelvis. Please know that your annual exam does not include a diagnostic for ovarian cancer; a pap smear is not for ovarian cancer. Listen to your body; if you have any of these or any other unexplainable symptoms, insist your doctor listen to you. I am not defined by cancer and I did not lose this battle. Cancer never stood a chance against me. I am grateful to have been treated at UNC-Lineberger under the care of Dr. John F Boggess. Thank you to my many nurses and members of my care team. A special shout out to Pat, Katie and Annie. Throughout my life, I have been blessed with the most wonderful family and friends. Since my diagnosis, God has placed the most amazing people in my life to carry me through. I am grateful beyond words. My family has been there through every single moment; when times got tough, they got tougher. My grade school friends; #WESTHILLSTRONG, my high school friends and my work family lifted me up daily, making it possible for me to continue in the career I love; I am forever grateful. My SUPERGIRLS have been a constant source of encouragement and love. I am grateful to each of you." MaryLynn is survived by her husband, Shawn N. Hardesty, Sr., High Point, NC, her children Shawn Hardesty, Jr. and his fiancé Autumn Russell, St. Thomas, USVI, Patrick M. Hardesty, San Francisco, CA and Kristen A. Hardesty, Rockville, MD. In addition, her parents, James and Mary Hudson, Sharon, PA, her brother John Hudson and his wife Mariangela, Hermitage, PA, and their children Tyler and his son Parker, Hallie, Jonathan, Alexandra, Maxx and Julian, her brother Mark Hudson and his wife Pamela, Transfer, PA, and their children Luke and Blase, one sister, Susan Hunter and her husband Eric, Hermitage, PA, and their children Erin and Kellan. As well as nieces and nephews of her late brother James, Jamie Lynn Fargo and her husband Scott, Pittsburgh, PA, Lauren Van Tassel and her husband Brad, Greenville, SC and their children Owen and Ella Kate, Paul Hudson and his wife Carla, Pittsburgh, PA and their daughter Addi, Justin Simeon and his wife Chelsea and their son Keegan, Alainna "Laney" Hudson and her fiancé Randy Knight, Farrell, PA, James M. Hudson, Brookfield, OH, and Eric R. Hudson, Brookfield, OH. MaryLynn is also survived by Kelly and Kevin Miller and family, Beaver Falls, PA, Doreen and Ron Beining and family, Sewickley, PA. MaryLynn was preceded in death by her brother James Robert Hudson, her grandparents, John and Sophie O'Brien and John and Mary Hudson, her uncle, Thomas O'Brien, two aunts, Mary Brown and Susan O'Brien Webber and four cousins, Jill, Paul, Stephanie and Robbie O'Brien. Donald and Betty Hardesty, her father in law and mother in law, August and Mary Marangoni, her husbands' grandparents. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to Casting for Hope, a non-profit providing loving and generous services to women affected by gynecological cancers. Donations may be mailed to Casting for Hope, P.O. Box 8118, Asheville, NC 28814 or donate online at www.castingforhope.org". Celebrations of Life will be held in Greensboro and Carolina Beach North Carolina as well as Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 19, 2019