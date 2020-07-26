MATTHEW BRUTON WAHNEFRIED Matthew Bruton Wahnefried died unexpectedly at the age of 31 at his home in Wilmington, NC on June 25, 2020. Matt was born July 27, 1988 in Fort Worth, Texas, and has lived in Wilmington since 1996. He attended Myrtle Grove Christian School, Williston Middle School, Hoggard High School, and Cape Fear Community College. Matt was an amateur inventor and was delighted when he could literally make something out of nothing! He was intelligent, kind-hearted, and enjoyed lending his help to friends and family. He had struggled for a long time with addiction issues. He is survived by his two children, Parker and Briar, his estranged wife, Stevie Longnecker Wahnefried, his mother, Catherine Ward Wahnefried, all of Wilmington, NC, and by his sister, Rachel Edith Wahnefried of Illinois. He also leaves behind many cousins and extended family.He was preceded in death by his father, Eric Wahnefried, his grandparents, Harry Ward of Sleepy Creek, NC, Bill and Edith (Ward) Thompson of Sleepy Creek, NC, and Harold and Luthera Wahnefried of Sterling Heights, Michigan. There will be a memorial service at an undetermined future date due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate to an account that has been set up to benefit Matt's young children. You can do that by sending your contribution to his mother: Catherine W. Wahnefried, PO Box 15931, Wilmington, NC 28408 . As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us. Psalms 103:12 And he said, My presence shall go with you, and I will give you rest. Exodus 33:14



