MATTHEW LEE (WILD MAN) CAUDILL

MATTHEW LEE (WILD MAN) CAUDILL Obituary
MATTHEW LEE CAUDILL (WILD MAN) Born April 30, 1962, died June 16, 2019 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Bill Caudill and special friend, Christina Barnes. Surviving are his brother, Christopher Caudill, and nieces Amanda and Maydell Norwood and best friend, Wayne Teauge. Matthew was a unique individual with a heart of gold who never met a stranger, a gifted artist with an unbelievable ear for music and he loved to sing. He was a care-giver to his dad for many years. Later, Matt himself became ill. Sick and dying, Matt lost everything but he never lost his faith in God. Matt prayed every day, read his Bible and went to church when he was able. God blessed Matt with a toughness yet kindness not seen in many men. Special thanks to DHHS employees Pam, Paula and NP Shona for their patience and understanding. Signing off using Matt's words...."Vaya con Dios" buddy. It's been a real pleasure.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019
