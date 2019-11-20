Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
1401 North College Road
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Maura Colleen Brown


1981 - 2019
Maura Colleen Brown Obituary
MAURA COLLEEN BROWN Maura Colleen Seib-Brown, 38, passed away in Rocky Point, NC November 16, 2019. She was born October 11, 1981, in Akron, Ohio to the late Gregory Seib and Kathleen Jordan-Seib. Maura was a beautiful woman with a generous heart. She demonstrated this through her love for animals and especially her children, her husband, her family, and her community. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, and friend who loved to laugh and make everyone around her happy. Her love was unconditional. Maura is survived by her husband, Lyle Brown, of 15 years; her daughter Sydney, 15; her sons, Landen 13, and Noah 10; sisters, Jeanine (Mort) Albert of Carlsbad, CA, Patricia Jordan Kerr, of Clarksville TN, Jordan (Karl) Matyasi, of Green, OH; and brother Brendan (Christine) Seib of North Canton, OH; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation service located at 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1pm at Grace Baptist Church located at 1401 North College Road, Wilmington, NC 28405. A trust has been set up for the Brown kids. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brown Family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -