MAUREEN ANNE RUGO Maureen Anne Rugo nee Maguire, 98, died peacefully September 12, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. She was born January 30, 1922, in Massachusetts, to the late Michael Maguire and Catherine O'Connell Maguire of Ireland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert C. Rugo and siblings, Kay Scriven, Mike Maguire, Billy Maguire, Bob Maguire. Survivors include her children, Lee Gaul, Suzanne Merna, Bart Rugo, Micky Harling, Victoria Rugo and John Rugo; sister, Ann O'Shaughnessey; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She graduated from Our Lady's High School in Newton, MA and earned degrees from Boston University and Radcliffe/Harvard University. Maureen was an Educator and Guidance Counselor. During World War II, she served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the US Coast Guard. She was a member of the VFW Post in Milton, MA and a Troop Leader in Milton Girl and Boy Scouts. Maureen was an activist for Women's rights and served as President of Milton League of Women Voters. She was teacher at Brown and Nichols school in Cambridge, MA and Director of Guidance at Fontbonne Academy in Milton, MA. She and was active in the Harwich, MA Council on Aging and Director of the Harwich Senior Center. Maureen enjoyed bridge, travel, gardening, celebrating with family and friends, rob roys, limericks and reading. She valued family and education. She was a woman of strong moral character who told the truth even if people did not want to hear it. Services are private. A Celebration of her Life will be held in Massachusetts in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Grove, 631 Junction Creek Drive, Wilmington, NC 28412, where Maureen spent the last few years with dedicated caregivers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com