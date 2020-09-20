Maureen was Nana to me. I met her in the 70's, although I don't recall our first encounter. There is a term today that directly applies to how I think of my Nana. "Like A Boss." Everything she did was with confidence and an air of authority. She was one of the people in my life who helped me frame my understanding of generosity. She was not silly, but her humor was always ready to come out. Ninety-Eight is an achievement, but not just hers alone. She raised a family who proved to be as confident and capable as she was and it is those family members who share in the achievement of her longevity. It's a different world without my Nana in it, but she gave me the confidence to try and do it as well as she did.

Rest in peace Nana.

Steve Gaul

Family