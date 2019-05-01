|
MAUREEN J. GOUGE Greensboro, NC "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also." -St. John 14:3 On April 26, 2019, Jesus Christ came to receive Maureen J. Gouge. She was born on January 11, 1932 to the late Linda Faye Riley in Selmer, Tennessee. In 1975, Maureen was baptized into the body of Christ at Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was a resident of Heritage Greens Senior Living in Greensboro, North Carolina since November 2015. Maureen was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Faye Riley; her husband of 66 years, Gene Gouge; and her daughters, Deborah Ann Gouge Colwell and Mary Elizabeth Gouge Quinn. Maureen loved her family and leaves to her loving memory three children, David Gouge of Paris, France, Jim Gouge (Jeannie) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Paul Gouge (Lori) of Maui, Hawaii; eight grandchildren, James Gouge Jr., Jennifer (Jeremy) Wall, Matt (Lauren) Colwell, Bethany Etheridge, Brittany (Daniel) Fountain, Aimee Etheridge, Max Gouge and Roman Gouge; six great-grandchildren, Thaddeus Sanders, Nova Sanders, Savannah Wall, Elijah Fountain, Judah Fountain and Noah Fountain; her brother Jerry Worsham of Concord, Georgia; and her sister, Mary Jo Jones from Douglasville, Georgia. An interment will be held at a later date at Salisbury National Cemetery. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2019