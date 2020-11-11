1/1
Maurice Carmel Hawes
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
MAURICE CARMEL HAWES Maurice Carmel Hawes, affectionately known as "Grammy" went to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior on November 9. He passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife. Born in Duplin County, NC on November 4, 1941, the son of the late Enoch Homer Hawes and Annie Pearl Barwick. Maurice graduated from Wallace Rose-Hill High School and was a proud college alumnus of Wake Forest University. Mr. Hawes retired from the New Hanover County Board of Education with 32 years of service. He was a former member of the New Hanover County Lions Club and current member of The Bridge Church. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Delores Laney Hawes; son, Donnie King Jr. (wife Robin, grandchildren Price, Lindsey and Mason); daughter, Laney Pierce (husband Craig, grandchildren Emmett and Eliza); sister-in-law Jane Hawes (niece Terri Bowden, husband Michael, daughter Ana). He was preceded in death by his brother, Reuben Hawes. A viewing will be held at the Oleander Memorial Gardens Sunrise Chapel Mausoleum at 11am, Friday, November 13, 2020. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm. Memorials may be made to the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees https://www.allianceforcapefeartrees.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Oleander Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Oleander Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oleander Memorial Gardens
306 Bradley Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
9107991686
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Gwen DeGiffarde
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Many years ago I worked with Annie Pearl Hawes...She was very proud of Maurice & Reuben...I will never forget when he met his wife & young son...she loved little Donnie! Never forgot her chocolate pound cake...Sweet memories.
Diann Wells
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
Maurice was always so kind to me and my family. I pray that God will provide peace to your family through these times.
Mary Cox
Friend
November 11, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers “Hawes.” Maurice Was a good guy!!!!! Love, “Lineberry”
Anne Lineberry
Friend
November 11, 2020
Praying for you in this time of separation. Praising Jesus for the reunion to come!
Rachel Bowden
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Maurice, he was a great man. Dee, Donnie, Laney and family please know I'm praying for you.
Cindy Guinn
Friend
November 11, 2020
Delores , Donnie, Laney and kids, so sorry to hear of Maurice's passing. I have some very fond and special memories of our friendship and times spent together. Love you guys and lifting up prayers for peace and comfort for all of you. With much love "anda Bass"
Wanda Bass
November 11, 2020
In the late 1960's, I was a student in a Biology class at Roland-Grise, taught by Mr. Hawes. He was a phenomenal teacher, he was a visionary, so far ahead of his time with respect to active learning, meaningful student engagement, and the challenging of all of his students to collaboratively solve problems. Everything I learned about teaching, and the active engagement of students, I learned from him while I was a student in his class. He respected his students and fully believed every student had the capacity to learn. This would serve me well in my 40-year career in public education. Whether I was teaching in the classroom, coaching high school basketball or football, or serving as a high school Athletics Director, I never forgot the lessons he taught me. In my final 18 years as a high school principal in a variety of diverse settings, my classroom visits, which were frequent, always revealed that the best teachers I observed were implementing practices I had experienced as one of his students decades earlier. Many of my subsequent conferences with teachers always led me back to Mr. Hawes as the "Gold Standard." Several years ago I called him to thank him for everything he had done for me. I am so glad I did. To his family, my sincerest condolences and appreciation for an amazing person. When I think of my own "Mount Rushmore" of great teachers, Mr. Hawes is one of those faces. God bless you, Mr. Hawes...and thank you.
David Colwell
Student
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of passing of Maurice. I really enjoyed sitting at table with him eating breakfast at Katy’s. Maurice was knowledgeable on many subjects, and I loved his sense of humor. RIP, my friend.
Larry K Wright
Friend
