In the late 1960's, I was a student in a Biology class at Roland-Grise, taught by Mr. Hawes. He was a phenomenal teacher, he was a visionary, so far ahead of his time with respect to active learning, meaningful student engagement, and the challenging of all of his students to collaboratively solve problems. Everything I learned about teaching, and the active engagement of students, I learned from him while I was a student in his class. He respected his students and fully believed every student had the capacity to learn. This would serve me well in my 40-year career in public education. Whether I was teaching in the classroom, coaching high school basketball or football, or serving as a high school Athletics Director, I never forgot the lessons he taught me. In my final 18 years as a high school principal in a variety of diverse settings, my classroom visits, which were frequent, always revealed that the best teachers I observed were implementing practices I had experienced as one of his students decades earlier. Many of my subsequent conferences with teachers always led me back to Mr. Hawes as the "Gold Standard." Several years ago I called him to thank him for everything he had done for me. I am so glad I did. To his family, my sincerest condolences and appreciation for an amazing person. When I think of my own "Mount Rushmore" of great teachers, Mr. Hawes is one of those faces. God bless you, Mr. Hawes...and thank you.

David Colwell

Student