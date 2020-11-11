You are in my thoughts and prayers “Hawes.” Maurice Was a good guy!!!!! Love, “Lineberry”
Anne Lineberry
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Maurice, he was a great man. Dee, Donnie, Laney and family please know I'm praying for you.
Cindy Guinn
Friend
November 11, 2020
Delores , Donnie, Laney and kids, so sorry to hear of Maurice's passing. I have some very fond and special memories of our friendship and times spent together. Love you guys and lifting up prayers for peace and comfort for all of you. With much love "anda Bass"
Wanda Bass
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of passing of Maurice. I really enjoyed sitting at table with him eating breakfast at Katy’s. Maurice was knowledgeable on many subjects, and I loved his sense of humor. RIP, my friend.
Larry K Wright
Friend
