Maurice Carmel Hawes
1941 - 2020
MAURICE CARMEL HAWES Funeral service 12pm, Fri, Nov 13, at Oleander Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation one hour prior.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Oleander Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Oleander Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers “Hawes.” Maurice Was a good guy!!!!! Love, “Lineberry”
Anne Lineberry
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Maurice, he was a great man. Dee, Donnie, Laney and family please know I'm praying for you.
Cindy Guinn
Friend
November 11, 2020
Delores , Donnie, Laney and kids, so sorry to hear of Maurice's passing. I have some very fond and special memories of our friendship and times spent together. Love you guys and lifting up prayers for peace and comfort for all of you. With much love "anda Bass"
Wanda Bass
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of passing of Maurice. I really enjoyed sitting at table with him eating breakfast at Katy’s. Maurice was knowledgeable on many subjects, and I loved his sense of humor. RIP, my friend.
Larry K Wright
Friend
