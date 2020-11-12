MAURICE CARMEL HAWES Maurice Carmel Hawes, affectionately known as "Grammy" went to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior on November 9. He passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife. Born in Duplin County, NC on November 4, 1941, the son of the late Enoch Homer Hawes and Annie Pearl Barwick. Maurice graduated from Wallace Rose-Hill High School and was a proud college alumnus of Wake Forest University. Mr. Hawes retired from the New Hanover County Board of Education with 32 years of service. He was a former member of the New Hanover County Lions Club and current member of The Bridge Church. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Delores Laney Hawes; son, Donnie King Jr. (wife Robin, grandchildren Price, Lindsey and Mason); daughter, Laney Pierce (husband Craig, grandchildren Emmett and Eliza); sister-in-law Jane Hawes (niece Terri Bowden, husband Michael, daughter Ana). He was preceded in death by his brother, Reuben Hawes. A viewing will be held at the Oleander Memorial Gardens Sunrise Chapel Mausoleum at 11am, Friday, November 13, 2020. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm. Memorials may be made to the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees https://www.allianceforcapefeartrees.com