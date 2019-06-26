|
MAURICE KNOX LEFLER Maurice Knox Lefler, 83, of Surf City, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter. A service of celebration will be held on Sunday, June 30, 3 PM at Potts Memorial Presbyterian Church, NC Highway 11, Penderlea, officiated by Pastor Bill Goodnight. Maurice, a successful businessman, and entrepreneur was born May 2, 1936, in Lumberton, NC and raised on the family farm in Penderlea. He graduated from Penderlea High School in 1954, and then served in the U.S. Army and later the U.S. Army Reserve. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce McGowan, in 1958. Various business opportunities took him and his family to several locations in the state finally ending up in Charlotte. There he was the branch manager for Cavin's Business Products. Later, he bought the iconic Builders Hardware store in downtown Charlotte, and its success allowed him to pursue other business opportunities. He and Joyce returned to Penderlea to help manage the family farm and in 1992 opened Cheri's Steakhouse in Surf City with his brother, Vinson. Maurice was known for his kindness, dazzling intellect, down-home humility, good humor and a booming laugh that could be heard from a distance. He was a benefactor to many family members, friends, employees, and acquaintances. His passions were his many business dealings, his family and maybe an occasional cigar. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joyce McGowan Lefler; his parents: Reece M. ?and Sarah Edwards Lefler; and brothers: Charles and Vinson Lefler. He is survived by his daughters: Julie Lefler of Wallace and Susan Lefler Valiante of Surf City, son-in-law Leo Valiante and grandsons: William (Will) Valiante of Wilmington and Andrew Valiante of Surf City. Others include sister-in-law Laurie Lefler of Surf City; nieces: Debbie Lefler Jones of Wilmington and Cheri Lefler Guinther of Gaithersburg, MD; nephews: Donald Lefler of Wrightsville Beach, Michael Lefler of Penderlea, and Reece M. Lefler II of Surf City. Memorial Gifts may be given to one's choice of charitable organizations. Special thanks to Dr. Heather Davis, Pender Adult Services, and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter for their compassionate, loving and professional care.? Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019