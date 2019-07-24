|
|
MAX BRYAN GRIMES Max Bryan Grimes of Wilmington, NC died July 21, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born August 31, 1933, in Hope Mills, NC, son of the late James and Chloe Grimes. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Wesley, Allen, Milton and Elmer. He graduated from Hope Mills High School in 1952. He then graduated as a civil engineer from NC State University in 1956, followed by serving as an officer in the US Army and active reserves. Max retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1994 after 38 years of civil services where he was chief of hydrology and hydraulics branch of the engineering division. Mr. Grimes was a member of the Wilmington Engineers Club, the American Society of Civil Engineers, Hanover Seaside Club, former member of Pine Valley Country Club and a dedicated and longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where he held many leadership positions. He coached little league basketball and baseball for many years. He loved sports, especially baseball, basketball and golf. He played semi-pro baseball and was a leader in intramural basketball in college. After retirement, he enjoyed the game of golf for many years walking 18 holes about 3 times a week. Max was preceded in death by his loving wife Gwen Grimes. He is survived by sons, Jeff Grimes of Wilmington and wife Pam, Roger Grimes of Ash, NC and wife Tamala. Max had five grandchildren, Walt, Emily, Hayley, Hayden and Heath. Max is also survived by two honorary grandchildren Janna Franklin Spruill and Matt Franklin. A very special niece, Debbie Franklin, who he liked to introduce as "my niece, but my daughter." A very caring nephew, Wayne Grimes and wife Sherri, along with several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Grimes family would like to thank his Kempton and Hospice caregivers. Max will be greatly missed and remembered as a gentle and loving man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Many will remember him for his love for good food, funny songs, love of math, love of our country and most of all his love of God and his wonderful outdoor creations. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1401 S. College Rd with the Reverend Adam Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1401 S. College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403, Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington St. Raleigh, NC 27605-1259, or a . Max your loving family says "thanks for the memories" We will love you forever, you fought the good fight and yes, you can say "I did it my way." Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 24, 2019