MAXINE FAYE COLLIE HINES Mrs. Maxine Faye Collie Hines, 88, of Wilmington, NC, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Greenville, NC, and then moved to Wilmington where she attended grade school and high school. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1950. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Collie, Sr. and Estelle Grimmer Collie; her twin brother, Dr. Jay Mack Collie; brothers, William Cleveland Collie, Jr., Warren Vance Collie, Marion Louis Collie; sisters, Roxie Collie Laybororne, Helen Collie, Lina Collie Allen, Ruth Collie Otts, Louise Collie Sparkman, Janie Collie Edwards, Dorothy Collie Buffkin, and Rose Collie Cochran. Maxine is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years, Robert "Bob" J. Hines; one son, Robert J. Hines, Jr., one daughter, Kimberley B. Lineberry; three grandchildren, Matthew T. King-Lineberry, Kristen Lineberry and Ashleigh L. Marioni; one great-granddaughter, Riot A. Marioni; a brother, Alton Collie (Naomi) of Aiken, SC; and several nieces and nephews who were all very special to her. Maxine was loved by everyone who knew her. She spent her entire life putting everyone else first, a true caregiver in every sense of the word: She will be missed. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Wilmington. Graveside services will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com