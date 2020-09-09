1/
Maxine Hall "Mickey" Duckworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAXINE "MICKEY" HALL DUCKWORTH Maxine "Mickey" Hall Duckworth, 71, of Holly Ridge, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCareCenter in Wilmington. Born on November 17, 1948 in Jacksonville, she was a daughter of Eleanor McCree Hall of Holly Ridge and the late James Roberts Hall. She was also predeceased by a brother, Robby Hall. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three daughters, Heather Padgett of Wilmington, Andrea Jasso, Paula Mitchell both of Holly Ridge; a granddaughter, Erin McGaughey of Wilmington; two sisters, Jane Brown of Wilmington and Pamala Hall and her brother, Harold Hall both of Holly Ridge. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
(910) 329-1633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved