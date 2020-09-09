MAXINE "MICKEY" HALL DUCKWORTH Maxine "Mickey" Hall Duckworth, 71, of Holly Ridge, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCareCenter in Wilmington. Born on November 17, 1948 in Jacksonville, she was a daughter of Eleanor McCree Hall of Holly Ridge and the late James Roberts Hall. She was also predeceased by a brother, Robby Hall. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three daughters, Heather Padgett of Wilmington, Andrea Jasso, Paula Mitchell both of Holly Ridge; a granddaughter, Erin McGaughey of Wilmington; two sisters, Jane Brown of Wilmington and Pamala Hall and her brother, Harold Hall both of Holly Ridge. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org