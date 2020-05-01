|
MCKENZIE ADDISON BELL THE BELL TOWER rang out his last chime early Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. This came as an indirect result of his snowboarding accident in 2018. Some of you knew his breathing struggles; most of you did not know the additional effects it caused. As THE BELL silenced, he laid quietly, no struggles anymore. Known as THE BELL TOWER because of his massive size but also known for his massive love, care and consideration for others - and yes, his beard! He was a remarkable person, always striving to give his best effort. Born 12/26/84, he started life as a large baby; and left us 35 years later as a large, gentle bear. He was predeceased by his adoring maternal grandparents Guy & Catherine Benton, Great Granny Roberts, paternal grandparents Vernon & Aslee McClellan, and his dog, Stone. He is survived by his mom, Deborah Bell; father-figure, Herron Hendren, Jr, along with his children Jason Hendren & Jessica Miller and their families, whom McKenzie referred to as his family; brother, Brian Ennis; special cousins, Lorrie & AJ Green; Great Aunt Dot; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins; and a brotherhood and sisterhood of friends. His primary passion was performing music, followed by bowling; and in earlier days, soccer, basketball and gymnastics. Another passion was cooking with hot sauces from around the world! Gratitude goes to Drs. Gregory Zwack, Michael Parker, Ashley Forystek, Seth Cohen, Eric Pierson, William Boles, and respective staff for your care and concern while trying to make his life more comfortable over the past two years; sincere thanks to nurse Debbie Rossi for your love, compassion and medical instruction, of which we were so appreciative; special thanks to Secret Service Man. COVID has toughened the options for gatherings. Be very assured, we will celebrate his life in the very near future when we can present a place to avoid medical and legal ramifications. Please stay tuned to social media for further arrangements. To the LOVE of so many - STRUM FIERCELY, DRUM LOUDLY, SLEEP SOUNDLY, DREAM SWEETLY, BREATHE FREELY! Always your greatest FAN, love Mom
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2020