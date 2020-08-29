1/1
Melissa Anne Bell
1970 - 2020
MELISSA ANNE BELL Melissa Anne Bell 50, of Wilmington passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Melissa was born in Sea Level, North Carolina on July 25, 1970 to Jerry Gray Bell and her mother Peggy Holt Needham. She was preceded in death by her step-father Dr. Tom Needham. She was a former employee and office manager at Needham Animal Hospital and Administrator for the North Carolina Academy of Small Animal Medicine. Animal rescue was her passion and she hand raised many orphaned birds, squirrels, and other creatures. Surviving in additional to her father and mother are her sons Camden Ray Autry and Torren Lee Autry; brothers Jerry G. Bell, Jr; Tom Needham, Jr.; and Elliott Nidam-Orvieto; sister Jenny N. Luxton and husband Mike. Due to COVID services will be held at a later date. The family suggest memorials be made in Melissa's memory to an Animal Rescue of your choice. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
