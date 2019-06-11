Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Smith Child
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Dawn Smith Child

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melissa Dawn Smith Child Obituary
MELISSA DAWN SMITH CHILD Melissa Dawn Smith Child age 43, formerly of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Ellis Jones and both parents. She is survived by her husband, Robbie Child, sons Tyler, Cody, daughters Kelsey, Kira, and her grandmother Norma Jones who raised her. Melissa will be sorely missed by a very large family that loved her deeply. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, 6/13/19 at 11 am at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 5709 Murrayville Rd Wilmington, NC 28405. The service will be officiated by Pastor Arnold Griffin.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.