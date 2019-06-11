|
MELISSA DAWN SMITH CHILD Melissa Dawn Smith Child age 43, formerly of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Ellis Jones and both parents. She is survived by her husband, Robbie Child, sons Tyler, Cody, daughters Kelsey, Kira, and her grandmother Norma Jones who raised her. Melissa will be sorely missed by a very large family that loved her deeply. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, 6/13/19 at 11 am at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 5709 Murrayville Rd Wilmington, NC 28405. The service will be officiated by Pastor Arnold Griffin.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 11, 2019