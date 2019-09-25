|
MELTON L. MARTIN LCDR US Navy (Ret) Hampstead: Commander Melton L. Martin US Navy (Retired) age 89, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center. He was born in Lexington County (Swansea) South Carolina to Madison Lee and Annie Magdalene Martin, September 28, 1929. Martin enlisted in the Navy October 2, 1946 as a seaman apprentice and progressed through all the ratings and ranks to retire as Lieutenant Commander, Medical Service Corps on July 1, 1976. During his 30 year career, he served on various ships and shore stations throughout the country and overseas in clinical and administrative assignments until retirement as the Executive/Administrative Officer of Navy Medical Field Research Laboratory, Camp Lejeune, N.C. After retiring from the Navy, Commander Martin accepted an appointment as Area Director, Southeastern Mental Health Center Wilmington, N.C., on November 1976 and served in that position for almost 13 years until retirement in August 1989. During his tenure, the three-county center was organized and progressed into one of the largest and most comprehensive mental health programs within the state of N.C. Commander Martin was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Constance Martin (June 27, 2019), as well as his parents and nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by a son, Michael L. Martin (Nancy) Wappingers Falls, NY, two daughters: Bridgett A. Roos (Quentin) Stafford VA., Mary E Godowitch (James) Charlotte, N.C., eight grandchildren: Emily, Kristen, Nicole, Damien and Quentin Roos; Matthew and Jonathan Martin, and Julie Cisco, and five great-grandchilden. Also surviving is one sister, Dorothy Perry, Columbia, S.C. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Msgr Joseph Ntuwa at All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Interment will follow at Sea Lawn Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the US Navy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 25, 2019