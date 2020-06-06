Melvin Dean Sidbury
1931 - 2020
MELVIN DEAN SIDBURY Melvin Dean Sidbury passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home in Pleasant Garden, NC. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 2pm at New Hope Cemetery, 1808 Gideon Grove Church Road, Stokesdale, NC. Elders Cleo Robertson and Zach Byrd will officiate. Dean was born September 4, 1931 to the late Empie Norman Sidbury and the late Bernice Thompson Sidbury in Hampstead, NC. He graduated from Topsail High School where he participated in various sports. After serving in the United States Coast Guard, he attended Wilmington College where he studied refrigeration and air conditioning. He was a graduate of NC State University and earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He was also a certified Professional Engineer. For thirty years he was employed by Lorillard Tobacco Company as a Senior Staff engineer. After his retirement, he and his wife traveled to many interesting places. Dean especially enjoyed sailing through the Panama Canal. He was intrigued by the engineering mechanisms that opened and closed the locks. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Velva Ray of Hampstead, NC, Norma Stroscio of Whiteville, NC, brother Empie Norman, Jr. of Wilmington, NC. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sarah Middleton Sidbury. Additionally, he is survived by his twin sister Jean King of Hampstead, NC, brother James Sidbury of Wilmington, NC, special nieces Gail, Corey, and Julie Jones of Randleman, NC, stepson Tim Jobe (Connie) of Summerfield, NC, stepdaughter, Angela Nichols (Lex) of Mason, OH. Fondly remembered as "PePaw" are grandchildren: Abbie Kent (Kevin) of Columbus, OH; Emily Jobe and her fiancé Rob Crawford of Winston-Salem, NC; Scott Jobe of Summerfield, NC; Ashton Nichols of Mason, OH; great granddaughter Ellie Kent of Columbus, OH. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Family.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
