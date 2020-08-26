MEMORY HOPE BARNHILL Memory Hope Barnhill, 58, of Rocky Point, NC, died peacefully Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. She was born on October 13, 1961, the daughter of the late Clifton Blair Barnhill and Helen Ruth Marshall Barnhill. Also remembered is her brother, Jerry Wayne Barnhill who preceded her in death. Surviving are her sisters, Laurie Barnhill Skipper Gray and husband Edward Gray, Melody Faith Barnhill Gore and Sandra Gail Barnhill Sneeden and husband Russell; a brother-in-law, Lex Skipper; a sister-in-law, Regina Barnhill; and many nieces and nephews. Hope was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she taught Primary Sunday School for many years and subsequently impacted the lives of many children. Hope had an infectious smile and was loved by all who knew her. She had a lifelong love of music (especially for Donny Osmond) and will be remembered most of all for devotion to and love of family. A funeral will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 5821 Wishing Well Lane, Wilmington, NC 28409 with the family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to the ICU nurses at NHRMC, the staff of Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center and Dr. Dean Karras and his staff for the love and care shown to Hope. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com