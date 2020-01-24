|
MERIDETH LANDEN GETSINGER Merideth Landen Getsinger, 47 of Wilmington, NC passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Merideth was born June 4, 1972 in Guilford County, NC a daughter of Robert Duncan Getsinger and Nancy Ingram Landen Getsinger. She was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School, Rockingham, NC. As a North Carolina Teaching Fellow, She graduated Cum Laude from NC State University with a BA in US History and a minor in French. She was awarded a James Madison Fellowship and earned her Master's Degree in US Political History from Rutgers University in New Jersey. She earned a Paralegal Degree from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, NC. She taught French and US History in Richmond County, NC. She taught US History at Union High School in Union, New Jersey. She was a member of the Rockingham UMC. As a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church, She attended Pine Valley UMC, in Wilmington. She is survived by her daughter Tesla Brooke Blanton and Tesla's father Anthony Ryan Blanton, her parents Robert and Nancy, brother Gregory Robert Getsinger (Kathryn) and nephews, Logan Robert Getsinger and Reece Goodman Getsinger, Tesla's paternal grandparents, Barbara Blanton and Tony Blanton, aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 25th at Pine Valley United Methodist Church in Wilmington. Visitation after Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 24, 2020