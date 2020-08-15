DR. METT BAGLEY AUSLEY, JR Dr. Mett "Chip" Bagley Ausley, Jr., of Lake Waccamaw, N.C., died unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 at the age of 63 while on vacation in Utah. Chip is survived by his sister, Margaret Ausley Hinnant, and husband, Will, of Smithfield, N.C., and nephew, Daniel Ausley Hinnant and wife, Erika of Apex, N.C. Chip is predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Mett Bagley Ausley, Sr., of Warsaw, N.C. Born on August 6, 1957, Chip was raised in Warsaw, N.C. He was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church. After graduation from The Asheville School in 1975, Chip attended Wake Forest University where he earned his B.S. degree. He then attended UNC School of Medicine, receiving his doctorate degree in 1984. Chip completed his Residency in Pathology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from 1984-1988. He was a Surgical Pathology Fellow at the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics from 1988-1989. In 1989, Chip established Cypress Pathology in Whiteville, N.C., where he practiced pathology in association with Columbus Regional Health Care System for over thirty years. Chip developed a love for outdoor adventures through his many camping and hiking trips in Boy Scouts. Highlights of his scouting years include his attendance at the 7 th National Boy Scout Jamboree in July of 1969 in Farragut State Park, Idaho and his attendance at the 13 th World Jamboree in Japan in 1971, where he had the opportunity to climb Mt. Fuji. Chip also earned the honor of Eagle Scout when he was sixteen years of age. He enjoyed many backpacking adventures along the Appalachian Trail in his young adult years. Once established in his career, many of his vacations included seeing the great outdoors, camping and hiking in National Parks across the U.S. and Hawaii. By 2016, Chip had visited all fifty states in his travels. Chip died while on a camping and hiking trip in Canyonland National Park in Moab, Utah, a place he had visited several times. Chip was an avid reader and enjoyed biking around his community in his leisure time. A Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Warsaw Baptist Church (209 E. College St., Warsaw, NC). Memorial contributions can be made to Columbus Regional Health Care System (CRHS) Foundation in memory of Dr. Mett B. Ausley, Jr., at CRHS, 500 Jefferson St., Whiteville, NC, 28472. Please designate memorial contributions to General Funds.



