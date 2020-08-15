1/1
Dr. Mett Bagley "Chip" Ausley Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DR. METT BAGLEY AUSLEY, JR Dr. Mett "Chip" Bagley Ausley, Jr., of Lake Waccamaw, N.C., died unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 at the age of 63 while on vacation in Utah. Chip is survived by his sister, Margaret Ausley Hinnant, and husband, Will, of Smithfield, N.C., and nephew, Daniel Ausley Hinnant and wife, Erika of Apex, N.C. Chip is predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Mett Bagley Ausley, Sr., of Warsaw, N.C. Born on August 6, 1957, Chip was raised in Warsaw, N.C. He was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church. After graduation from The Asheville School in 1975, Chip attended Wake Forest University where he earned his B.S. degree. He then attended UNC School of Medicine, receiving his doctorate degree in 1984. Chip completed his Residency in Pathology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from 1984-1988. He was a Surgical Pathology Fellow at the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics from 1988-1989. In 1989, Chip established Cypress Pathology in Whiteville, N.C., where he practiced pathology in association with Columbus Regional Health Care System for over thirty years. Chip developed a love for outdoor adventures through his many camping and hiking trips in Boy Scouts. Highlights of his scouting years include his attendance at the 7 th National Boy Scout Jamboree in July of 1969 in Farragut State Park, Idaho and his attendance at the 13 th World Jamboree in Japan in 1971, where he had the opportunity to climb Mt. Fuji. Chip also earned the honor of Eagle Scout when he was sixteen years of age. He enjoyed many backpacking adventures along the Appalachian Trail in his young adult years. Once established in his career, many of his vacations included seeing the great outdoors, camping and hiking in National Parks across the U.S. and Hawaii. By 2016, Chip had visited all fifty states in his travels. Chip died while on a camping and hiking trip in Canyonland National Park in Moab, Utah, a place he had visited several times. Chip was an avid reader and enjoyed biking around his community in his leisure time. A Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Warsaw Baptist Church (209 E. College St., Warsaw, NC). Memorial contributions can be made to Columbus Regional Health Care System (CRHS) Foundation in memory of Dr. Mett B. Ausley, Jr., at CRHS, 500 Jefferson St., Whiteville, NC, 28472. Please designate memorial contributions to General Funds.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Warsaw Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved