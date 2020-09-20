MICHAEL ALBERT SNIPES, SR. Michael A. Snipes, Sr., 59, beloved husband of Becky, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday. He was born in Warsaw, IN to James Ivory and Nancy (Harmon) Snipes on November 16, 1960. Besides his wife of 41 years, he is survived by his son Michael Jr. (Laurie) and daughter Shelby Eddington (Ryan); grandchildren: Damien, Aniakien, Michael III, Ryan, Allie and Callie and sister, Debra Hornbeck (Randy). A memorial service will be held at Burgaw Holiness Church, 416 W. Bridgers Street Burgaw, NC 28425, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com
. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099.