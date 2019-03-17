|
MICHAEL ANTHONY WHITCOMB Michael Anthony Whitcomb, age 45 of Rocky Point passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home. Mike was born in Wilmington on December 19, 1973. Mike worked with Sonic Industries at General Electric as a Nuclear Technician. He was a member of the Regulators Motorcycle Club and RaceTeam. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting. He was a part-time Police Officer with Brunswick Community College. He is survived by his parents, Michael Frank Whitcomb, and mother Yvonne Tedder Comer; children, Anna Whitcomb, Michelle Whitcomb, Jessica Carter, and Sidney Whitcomb; sister, Christina Whitcomb; grandchildren Anthony and Aaralynn Saunders; Everleigh and Tynleigh Covington; Kamden and Isaiah Carter; and his special friend and companion, Jackie Carter. Family and friends visitation will be held 6 to 8 pm Monday, March 18, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the graveside in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2019