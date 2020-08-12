1/1
MICHAEL BRENNAN Michael John Brennan, 71, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born to the late John Brennan and Eileen Barry Brennan on April 17, 1949 in New York City. After receiving his PhD in Experimental Psychology from SUNY Binghamton in 1978, he dedicated his career to the advancement of pharmaceutical research and was a key member of several FDA/PhRMA Task Forces. A devoted family man and Catholic, Michael cherished family vacations, preparing holiday feasts, and spending time with his children. Michael is survived by his son, Timothy and wife Diana of Atlanta; his son, Kevin of Philadelphia; the mother of his children, Patricia Toussaint of New Hope; his sister, Maureen and husband TC of Wilmington; and several extended relatives in Ireland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PKD Foundation in memory of Michael's courageous fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
