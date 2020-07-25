MICHAEL DONOVAN Michael Patrick Donovan of Wilmington passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Michael was born on January 19,1953 in Jacksonville, NC to the late Lillian Marie McDevitt and John Leo Donovan. He is also preceded in death by his brother John Henry Whiting. He leaves behind his work family, Robert Montgomery, Josh Stone and many other fellow employees and customers whom he loved and respected. Michael will always be remembered for his sharp wit, tremendous humor, and ability to teach. Both family and friends spoke about his enormous work ethic and dedication to customers. He valued honesty, loyalty, and the little things in life. As a husband, father, brother, and friend, his commitment to excellence was evident in all he did. Throughout his life he discovered multiple hobbies and interests that he loved - among those were reading, fishing, photography, golf, and anything associated with his family and grand-dogs. He grew up surfing, enjoyed NASCAR, and all things Carolina Tarheels. Through his mother he acquired a passion for music. This transformed into a love for shag dance, beach music, and a way to connect with those around him. Michael is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol Nicol Donovan; children, Christopher Michael Donovan, Patrick Adam Donovan, and Lillian Lake Donovan; sisters, Linda Anne Haddock and husband Greg, and Maureen Anne Gurganus, and sister-in-law Karen Whiting. Michael was blessed with multiple nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Michael did not wish to have a formal ceremony. A family visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Reverend Danny Justice officiating. Michael requested a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone at Stone-Montgomery Construction for their love and assistance during this difficult time as well as the multiple neighbors and friends that have followed up with loving support. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099