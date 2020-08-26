MICHAEL EDWIN CONFORTI Michael Edwin Conforti, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with his wife, Celeste, at his side. Mike was born in Chicago in 1932 to Elizabeth Chromek (Slaboszewski) and was adopted in 1934 by his parents Charles and Catherine Conforti. Mike was raised in an Italian neighborhood in Chicago and, although he was the only child of his adoptive parents, had many childhood friends who became like brothers and with whom he stayed in touch througout his life. In his later years, he was reunited with his biological family and maintained a close relationship with them until his death. Mike was a loving husband and a kind and patient father. He loved music and was an accomplished musician and music teacher. Mike played guitar with well-known jazz musicians and celebrities and wrote arrangments for vocalists and bands. Loved by all who knew him, Mike never met a stranger and was always ready with a joke or a story to tell. A very handy fixer and carpenter, he was the go-to person in the neighborhood when anyone needed help. Later in life, Mike enjoyed building and sharing birdhouses, Friday night poker with his neighborhood buddies, long phone chats with his children and childhood friends...and he loved watching reruns of Seinfeld. Mike is survived by Celeste, his devoted wife of 56 years; his son, Michael (Eileen), of New York; his daughter, Christine, of Arizona; his half-siblings Donald (Rita) Slaboszewski, John Slaboszewski, and Diane (Bill) Madigan; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mariann and John Dusing, of Florida; his nephews, James and Richard Dusing; his dear friend and former business partner, Pat D'Agostino; and his two close childhood friends, Mike Adelia and John Amato. A lover of all animals, he is also survived by his furry feline friends, Phoebe and Tigger. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Conforti; his biological mother, Elizabeth Chromek (Slaboszewski); and his half-brother, Eugene Slaboszewski. The family would like to thank the staff of Davis Community for their kindness and care and offer a very special thank you to the wonderful nurses of Lower Cape Fear Life Care for their extraordinary dedication and loving concern. A celebration of life will be held at a future to-be-determined time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care (www.lifecare.org
). Mike will be truly missed by his entire family and many friends.