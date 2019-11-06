|
MICHAEL EUGENE POTTER Michael Eugene Potter, 55, of Winnabow died Monday November 4, 2019 at his home. Mike was born in New Hanover County on September 9, 1964 and was the son of Jackie and Lois Jones Potter of Magnolia, N.C. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He truly loved his family and had a heart as big as the outdoors. Mr. Potter was construction coordinator with Spectrum. Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Sheri F. Potter; a daughter, Nichole Wilkins and husband Matt of Leland; a brother, Tim Potter and wife Amanda of Hampstead; a niece, Natalie Potter; two nephews, Trey Potter, Dillon Frazier; father and mother in-law, Jerry and Phyllis Frazier of Wilmington, brother in-law, Michael Frazier and wife Loria of Wilmington. Funeral services will be held Thursday November 7, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Service, 3915 Oleander Dr., Wilmington with Reverend John Butler officiating. Friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family on Thursday one hour prior to the service. You may offer online condolences at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilmington
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019