|
|
MICHAEL FEDARKO, JR. Michael Fedarko, Jr., 84, of Winnabow, husband of the late Theresia Hellerer Fedarko, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington. He was born in Wilpen, PA, December 8, 1934, and was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Field Engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration and was employed as a civilian with the U.S. Army at Fort Monmouth, NJ, and was a member of the VFW. He retired to Wilmington in 2006 and was a parishioner of the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary where he served as an usher. He was a 3rd and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. An avid world traveler, he also was a handyman who enjoyed golfing as well as bowling and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his daughters, Frances Fedarko and Clara Richichi and her husband Paul; and his granddaughter Danielle Richichi. The family would like to thank the staff of the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center and the nurses and staff on the 10th floor at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center for all of their aid and care for Mike. Visitation will Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Andrews Market Street Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary. Burial will be at a later date in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown, PA In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mike's memory may be sent to the Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Suite 102, Box 15, Charlotte, NC 28227.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 23, 2019