MICHAEL FOX Michael Fox, 85, of Wilmington, died December 1, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1935, in Kozienice, Poland, to the late Moses Fox and Rose Borenstein Fox. After surviving the Holocaust, Michael emigrated to the United States with his sister Renee in 1947. Michael graduated from The Citadel in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was then commissioned into the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant. In 1959, he married his beloved Janice, and later that year was honorably discharged into the Army Reserve as a Captain. They were rarely apart during their 61 years of marriage. Their deep loving and caring relationship is still an inspiration to his entire family. Michael and Janice soon relocated to her hometown, Wallace, N.C., where Michael took pride being active in the community. Michael served as Councilman on the Wallace town board, as Jaycee President, as a member of Duplin County Education Foundation, as treasurer of the N.C. Association of Jewish Men and Women, and as secretary of the Men's Golf Association at River Landing. After leaving the family business, Michael and Janice opened their own department store, Fox's, in 1981. They were grateful to the local community for embracing them and their business, supporting its success until their retirement in 1998. During his retirement years, Michael enjoyed spending time with Janice, his sons and their wives, grandchildren, extended family including his sister-in-law Natalie and husband Howard, special cousins Maurice and Joan Fox, and his many friends. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Renee Fox Kolender and her husband Pincus, both also Holocaust survivors, and Michael's brother, Isaac Fox. Survivors include his wife, Janice Kramer Fox; sons, Craig Fox and wife Laura of Pittsboro, NC, Larry Fox and wife Patti of St. Louis, MO and Joel Fox and wife Jennifer of Johns Creek, GA; grandchildren, Sidney Fox, Adam Fox, Jared Fox, Jeremy Fox, Derek Fox and Jenna Fox and his pet dog, Dooley. A graveside service will be held at Temple of Israel Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holocaust Museum, Washington, DC, Duplin County Pet Friends, The Citadel Foundation or The Temple of Israel.



