Michael Fox
1935 - 2020
MICHAEL FOX Michael Fox, 85, of Wilmington, died December 1, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1935, in Kozienice, Poland, to the late Moses Fox and Rose Borenstein Fox. After surviving the Holocaust, Michael emigrated to the United States with his sister Renee in 1947. Michael graduated from The Citadel in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was then commissioned into the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant. In 1959, he married his beloved Janice, and later that year was honorably discharged into the Army Reserve as a Captain. They were rarely apart during their 61 years of marriage. Their deep loving and caring relationship is still an inspiration to his entire family. Michael and Janice soon relocated to her hometown, Wallace, N.C., where Michael took pride being active in the community. Michael served as Councilman on the Wallace town board, as Jaycee President, as a member of Duplin County Education Foundation, as treasurer of the N.C. Association of Jewish Men and Women, and as secretary of the Men's Golf Association at River Landing. After leaving the family business, Michael and Janice opened their own department store, Fox's, in 1981. They were grateful to the local community for embracing them and their business, supporting its success until their retirement in 1998. During his retirement years, Michael enjoyed spending time with Janice, his sons and their wives, grandchildren, extended family including his sister-in-law Natalie and husband Howard, special cousins Maurice and Joan Fox, and his many friends. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Renee Fox Kolender and her husband Pincus, both also Holocaust survivors, and Michael's brother, Isaac Fox. Survivors include his wife, Janice Kramer Fox; sons, Craig Fox and wife Laura of Pittsboro, NC, Larry Fox and wife Patti of St. Louis, MO and Joel Fox and wife Jennifer of Johns Creek, GA; grandchildren, Sidney Fox, Adam Fox, Jared Fox, Jeremy Fox, Derek Fox and Jenna Fox and his pet dog, Dooley. A graveside service will be held at Temple of Israel Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holocaust Museum, Washington, DC, Duplin County Pet Friends, The Citadel Foundation or The Temple of Israel.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
December 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you Mrs Janice and your loved ones in my prayers during this difficult time.
Kayla Patrick
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
Janice and Family,
I was so so sorry to hear about Michael. Please know that I am thinking of you at this time. May Michael’s memory be for a blessing.
Love,
Cousin Rhonda
Rhonda Suls
Family
December 4, 2020
Janice – We are so sorry to hear of Michael’s passing. He was such a special person. We always enjoyed playing bridge with both of you and we certainly delighted in our chats while Michael was “walking” Princess and Dooley. You have our deepest sympathy. You take care – we are thinking of you.
Judy & John Sayko
Judy & John Sayko
Friend
December 4, 2020
Janice, we were saddened to learn of Michael’s passing. We both remember the days when we worked at Kramer’s after college and waiting to head off to basic training in the Air Force. Chloe worked up stairs wrapping gifts and I in the Men’s Department working for Michael. Great memories!
May God continue to hold you and your family in His care.
Phil and Chloe Rivenbark

Phil and Chloe Rivenbark
Friend
December 4, 2020
Janet and children, we are sorry to hear of Michael's passing. He was a warm and whitty man. His love for you and children was always shining with pride! We missed you when you moved to Wilmington, but know you were in a great location with other Wallace friends. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Frankie and Joel Coleman and Tammy Callihan.
Frankie Coleman
Friend
December 4, 2020
As my first cousin by marriage to Janice, Michael still exists through his sons Craig, Joel, Larry and their issue; what he and Janice built, continues. To say "I'm sorry for your loss," No, I'm sorry for our loss.....David and Ana Irena, Marcelo & Marta in São Paulo, Brazil; Vanessa and Christopher in Potomac,Md.
DAVID KRAMER
Family
December 4, 2020
Janice and family we are so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful man Michael was and the partnership you two forged was a joy to be around. We hope you find peace in the happy memories of your great times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Patricia Coe
Friend
December 3, 2020
Janice, Craig, Larry & Joel,
What a blessing to know Michael & your family for many years...we have wonderful memories and treasure our times together. Please know that all of you and your families will be in our thoughts and prayers. Sending our love...❤
AC & LuAnn Rivenbark
LuAnn Rivenbark
Friend
December 3, 2020
Rest in peace Michael. Sending condolences and much love to Janice and her family. God bless you.
Frank and Mary Della Rossa
Mary Della Rossa
Friend
December 3, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Michael’s passing. He and Janice were the kindest and most welcoming of neighbors to us. Michael’s dry (and sly) wit always made us laugh and it brightened the day just to run into him while walking he was walking Princess. Janice, our thoughts are with you and your family and we pray for your speedy recovery.
Marsha and Ed Silberhorn
December 3, 2020
So sad to learn of Michael's passing. My love, thoughts, and prayers go to all your family. I have so many fond memories of our times together in Wallace especially when our children were growing up. And, oh how I loved and missed Fox's store! All my girls send their thoughts and love. Janice, dear friend, may you feel God's love and peace.
Lorraine Phillips
Friend
December 3, 2020
When we moved to River Landing Michael was one of the first men that I met. He was warm and welcoming. Michael and Janice became some of our closest friends. We enjoyed several golf trips together. On one trip Michael hit a drive under a tree. It was not good. His next shot went through the tree and onto the green. He and I laughed about that shot for the next 20 minutes. When I think of Michael I see that twinkle in his eyes when he is laughing. We will miss you Michael but Heaven is a much happier place today. Janice we love you. We extend our sympathy and prayers to the entire Fox family.
Michael Vandiver
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sorry, Janice to hear of Michael’s passing. Thinking of you and your family, sending our deepest condolences
Anita & John Iacovino
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dear Janice and family;
We feel honored to have spent the last couple of years at Cambridge with you and Michael and enjoyed our times together, as well as the times at River Landing.
And looking forward Janice to sharing time with you in our community together.
Don’t mind calling on us anytime. We’re just on another floor.
We love you. God bless you.
Jaxie and Jim Cavender
Friend
December 2, 2020
We are so sad to learn of Michael’s passing. Our friendship began the moment we met MIchael and Janice at a mutual friends’ home in River Landing. They both took an immediate interest in us. I vividly remember Michael and Janice driving to the house we were renting when we first moved to River Landing, and picking me up to drive me to our weekly duplicate bridge games. His intelligence and wit always added to the enjoyment of our times together. He was a good and caring friend and we will miss him.

Janice, our thoughts, heartfelt sympathy, and love are with you as you go through this very difficult time.
Sandy Gnirke
Friend
December 2, 2020
Life was fun when Michael was around; it was even more fun when Janice and Michael were having fun with each other...never a dull moment!! We feel privileged to have become friends! We miss Michael already!!

Dear Janice, our prayers for God's protection and healing are for you. Our prayers for strength to deal with your loss of Michael are for you, your three sons, and their/your families. We love you dearly!

Charles and Faye Jones
December 2, 2020
My deepest condolences. Karen Mackey
Karen Mackey
December 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Peace be with you.
Daisy Bailey
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We remember Michael with the fondest of memories.
Carol & Skip Romanet
Friend
December 2, 2020
We were so blessed to have Michael as a beloved friend. We are inspired by his life and his love for Janice. One of our greatest delights was to see Michael break out into his wonderful smile and hearty laugh. His memory will always be a blessing to his family. And all who were graced to know him. Our deepest condolences to Janice and all the family. Michael was greatly loved and we will miss him always.
Teresa Vandiver
Friend
December 2, 2020
I so much enjoyed playing Bridge with Michael and Janice. They were both excellent players who never took the game too seriously.

I often met Michael in the morning when he was "walking" Princess in his golf cart, as we both chose the same spot for our dogs to relieve themselves. I enjoyed our conversations as we had similar views regarding our country and government. Unfortunately, I never knew of Michael's surviving a Nazi concentration camp, or that he was originally from Kozienice, Poland, because Carol and I lived for 15 years in Vienna, Austria, not so far from Poland. One of our daughters and her husband taught English in a town near Krakow, and we enjoyed visiting them there.

Michael, you will be sorely missed.

Tom Mazour

Tom Mazour
Friend
December 2, 2020
Janet, Thúy and I extend heartfelt condolences over Michael’s passing. His impact upon us in the RLMGA is immeasurable. He served our group very well and with great humor. We just learned of his tenure in concentration camps, so we extend exceptional respect and admiration for his horrendous experiences there. May God bless him with eternal rest and provide you and your family comfort.
Bob and Th&#250;y Johnston
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lydia Woodard
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
A true friend and a delight to be with. We shared many laughs together. We will miss him greatly.
Tom and Carol Whalen
Friend
