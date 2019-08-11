|
MICHAEL JOSEPH SHEA Michael Joseph Shea died on August 6, 2019. Michael loved Merritt's cheeseburgers, Reese's cups, and an occasional Kuba Libre. He liked movies, loved the ocean, Pink Floyd, writing, theater and Star Trek. Michael enjoyed good food, good friends and a good laugh, especially at your expense. He graduated from UNCW and worked as a Nuclear Criticality Safety Engineer for many years and truly enjoyed his work. Michael's daughters, Jamie Michelle Shea and Makayla Paige Shea were his life. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna Shea Gonsalves (Les) and Vickie Shea Caron (Chris); and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Shea Leary, father, James John Shea, grandparents, Bill and Evelyn Bridges, and Cornelius and Mary Shea. Thanks to Jason Huffer, and Pam & Craig Yarboro for being loyal friends and giving Michael support and care over the past years. Michael, your smile, sense of humor, and big heart will be missed every day. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. Condolences to the family at www.anderwsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019