MICHAEL L. SHERIDAN, SR. Michael L. Sheridan, Sr. was born in Wilmington, NC on August 28, 1948 to Robert L. and Theodosia (Streets) Sheridan, Sr. Michael was a member of the Mount Olive AME Church and a proud Williston graduate of the class of 1966. It was during his time at Williston that he affectionately became known as "Daffy." At Williston, he was a member of the Aristocrats, and the Tri-High Y Club and was instrumental in giving out Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need. Thereafter, he attended Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee. He ultimately moved back to Wilmington where he worked various jobs. Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings, brother, William L. Streets and sister, Dorothy M. DeShields. He is survived by his son, The Honorable Michael L. Sheridan, Jr. (Kim), grand-daughters, Leah and Lauryn Sheridan, brother, Robert Sheridan, Jr. (Linda) of San Angelo TX, and a very special friend, Val Avery. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins in his Streets, Sheridan and DeShields family who he loved dearly. A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday October 29, 2020, at Pine Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Michael Sheridan's name to the following organization: Williston Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2, Wilmington, NC, 28402.



