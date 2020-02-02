|
MICHAEL M. MORRIS Michael Monzo Morris of Rocky Point, North Carolina passed away at the age of 75 on January 28, 2020. Mike was born on January 30, 1944 in Bentonville, NC to the late Gardner and Gertrude Morris. He received a B.S. degree in Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1967, and he retired after 45 years of providing his services in Wilmington and surrounding areas. He is survived by his wife, Pam Morris; his daughters, Manda and Meghan Morris; his brother, Kenny Morris; and so many other family members and friends. As a long time member of First Christian Church, located at 2035 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina, memorial services will be held there on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The visitation will be held at 1:00 pm and a celebration of his life will follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) on their website at https://www.warmnc.org/ or by check that can be sent to 5058 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC, 28405. Anyone making a gift in Mike's honor should indicate that in the notes area of the donation page. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 2, 2020