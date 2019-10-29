|
|
MICHAEL P. ALBAN Our Lord called Michael "Pa" Alban, 69, home suddenly on Friday, October 25, 2019, after complications from a struggle with frontotemporal lobe dementia. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be truly missed. Michael was born to John and Catherine Alban on October 5, 1950. He grew up in Malverne, NY on Long Island where he attended Our Lady of Lourdes elementary school and Malverne High School. While a student at Rider College, Michael participated in try-outs for the New York Yankees baseball team. Before starting his career, he worked with his father on various tugboats and other marine vessels in the New York area. After marrying his wife Janis, they settled in Hopewell Junction, NY. Michael worked for Texaco, Inc. in Harrison, NY, as senior charterer in their marine department. He then worked in the marine operations division of Odin Marine, Inc. in Stamford, CT and retired from Charles R. Weber, Inc. in Greenwich, CT, where he also worked as a marine operations specialist. Michael was always active in his family's lives. He shared with them his Catholic faith, was a golf and tennis coach, swim meet official, baseball umpire, concert audience member, sports enthusiast, mentor, and guide. He always loved playing with his grandchildren and, of course a quick trip to the casino. After retiring, Michael and Janis moved to Wilmington, NC, where Michael was an active member of the Cape Fear Men's Club, especially the bowling club, and the Knights of Columbus at St. Therese Catholic Church. Michael was an avid golfer and always enjoyed spending time at his beloved Wrightsville Beach, where he had spent every family vacation since 1979. Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Janis, of almost forty-one years, his two sons: Jeffrey and his wife Kay, and Douglas; three grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher, and Jacquelyn; his brother, Richard Alban and wife, Stephenie; and his sister Marianne Alban Stevenson and husband, Thomas, along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel, 1617 Market Street. A solemn Requiem Mass will be offered for the repose of Michael's soul on Thursday, October 31, at 1:00pm at Saint Therese Catholic Church, 209 S Lumina Ave. Wrightsville Beach, NC., with interment to follow at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone who assisted Michael in these recent years. May God reward you for your kindness and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael Alban may be sent to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA, 19087 or visit https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/. Requiem æternam dona eis, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat eis. Requiescat in pace. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 29, 2019