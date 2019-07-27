|
MICHAEL WALKER Port St. Lucie, Florida Michael Walker 52, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1966 and was the son of Fred and Cheryl Walker of Stuart, FL. Michael was born on Long Island, NY and lived in North Carolina for many years before moving to Florida. Michael loved to spend time at the ocean. If not fishing or swimming then admiring it from the shore. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his new canine friend Buddy both in and out of the water. He had a passion for sports particularly the NY Mets and the NY Giants. Michaels Culinary skills were to be admired and he enjoyed enticing others with photos of his creations. Michael will be remembered for his kindness, compassion and his big heart. He is survived by his parents and sister, Kristin Walker of Wilmington, NC. and 4 nephews , Challen Troll, Isaiah and Aidan Lubben and Gavin Walker. He was predeceased by his brother, Kevin. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to North Shore Drug Awareness/On Kevin's Wings-Hope Takes Flight a nonprofit organization on Facebook.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 27, 2019