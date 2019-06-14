|
|
MICHAEL WAYNE HEWLETT Michael "Big Mike" Wayne Hewlett, born August 15, 1953 in Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home, June 11, 2019. Mike-a man with a magnetic smile who never met a stranger-was blessed with many wonderful friends because he was such a good friend to others. Mike was an integral and supportive figure in numerous special needs activities in the area -the HELP Center, HUGGS, the Ability Club, and the Gathering. A sports enthusiast, Mike loved watching Carolina Panthers football, Duke basketball, and was an avid bowler with the North Carolina Special Olympics. Always on the move, Mike could be seen with a Coca-Cola in one hand and his phone ready in the other. Mike was strong in his faith and especially loved the Praise Sunday School for developmentally challenged adults he attended at College Acres Baptist Church for over 20 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Dick and Judy Hewlett, and his beloved cat Tex. Surviving family include his sister, Kim Hewlett Roberts and her husband, Robby Roberts, and his brother, Rick Hewlett and his wife Cynthia Lambert Hewlett, niece Madison Roberts, and nephews Daniel Roberts, David Hewlett, Peter Hewlett, Corey Hewlett, and Nathan Hewlett. He is also survived by his Aunt Bonnie Sibbett, and Uncle Barrie Hewlett and his wife Deborah Streetman Hewlett. Services are 11am, Saturday, June 15, at Pine Valley United Methodist Church, with a visitation before the service at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Handicapped Enrichment Learning Program. Checks can be made payable to the H.E.L.P. Center and sent to 4406 Raspberry Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 14, 2019