MICHAEL WILLIAM "MICKEY" BARTOW Michael William "Mickey" Bartow, 59, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on July 17, 2020 after a short illness. Michael was born on February 26, 1961, in West Islip, New York. He graduated from Babylon Jr-Sr High School in 1979. Michael learned the plumbing trade from his beloved father John and worked with him at Wright's Plumbing for years before moving to the Outer Banks in 1991. He was known for being particular and a perfectionist in his trade, and often offered his services to those in need. He enjoyed life always, especially boating, fishing, and family. He had a unique personality that others were drawn to - he was tough, determined, protective, and ingenious while loving, accepting, sensitive, and kind. Friends came easily to Mickey. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joan Bartow of Babylon, New York. Survivors include his wife, Janet DeLucca of Southport, North Carolina; brother, John Bartow (Lisa) of New York; sisters, Patricia Sabiston of New York and Carol Bartow of North Carolina; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces who loved him dearly. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of New Hanover Regional Medical Center PCU as well as Dr. Todd Kornegay, Dr. Andrew Schreiber, and Dr. Douglas Lee for their dedication to Mickey's care. A special thank you to James and Mary from Respiratory Therapy. Lastly, sincere gratitude goes to Milam Plumbing, Inc., Mickey's true "work family" for their encouragement, support, and generosity during his employment and illness. Thank you so much. Memorial services will be at 11:00am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Southport. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Mickey's name to the North Carolina Coastal Federation or to the American Cancer Society
