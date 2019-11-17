|
|
MICHAEL WILLIAM THORNTON Michael William Thornton, 66, of Surf City, NC, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was born in Havelock, NC, on July 18, 1953, to the late William E. Thornton and Leverna Keen Thornton. Mike was co-owner of Country Music USA (formerly on Oleander Drive) for over 37 years, and co-owner of B&M Auto Sales, also in Wilmington. In his spare time he enjoyed deep-sea fishing, living on the canal at Surf City where he could watch the boats go by, and the quiet companionship of his loyal pets, Sarah, Fergie, and Sammy the cat. He was known to a bit of a "pool shark" and was also considered to be quite "the ladies man." Mike is survived by his son, Michael William Thornton II; grandson, Jacob; sister, Karen Thornton and granddaughter, Katherine Thornton; brother, Mark Thornton and nephew, Thadd Thornton. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel with Dr. Steve Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends at the mortuary on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Mike loved animals, so please in lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his name to the New Hanover County Humane Society, 2405 North 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC, 28405. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 17, 2019