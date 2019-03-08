|
MICHEAL JASON WALTERS Micheal Jason Walters, 32 years old of Wilmington North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 3, 2019 a native of Wilmington, NC. He was born November 2, 1986, Jason was the son of Michael H. Walters of Wilmington and the late Deborah Ann Grathwol of Wilmington, NC. Proeceeded in death by his brother William Brandon Walters, grandparents Bill and Ann Grathwol and Grandfather Mack Dewar. Known as Jason or J by friends and family his passions were; shooting pool, going snake hunting with his younger brother and above all he was a proud father of his son Michael Elijah Walters, whom he enjoyed spending time with outdoors. Surviving is his Paternal Grandmother Helen Dewar of Fuqauy-Varina. James Walters of Raleigh NC, Cheryl Walters of Wilmington NC and Joshua Walters of Wilmington, NC. Five nieces, Heather Lee Reynolds, Grace Walters, Isabella Walters, Aliyah Walters and Tacy Walters and Nephew William Walters A memorial service will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 3pm at Cape Fear Freewill Baptist church. Located at 5350 Holly Tree Road, Wilmington NC 28409, With Chaplin Butch Taylor officiating In lieu flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Christian Recovery Houses, P.O Box 3481 Wilmington NC 28406 And as Jason would say "One Love"
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2019