|
|
MICHELLE RENEE HALL Michelle Renee Hall passed away December 16, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Hall; granddaughter, Brinna Shearon-Hall; mother, Violet Hall; brother, Jeffrey Hall; nephew Johnathan Hall and nieces Holly Lara, Jessica Fann and Rebecca West; and extended family and dear friends. Michelle was a long time employee of Food Lion and Oak Island Accommodations of Oak Island, where she enjoyed working and made many friends over the years. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Ocean View United Methodist Church, 8400 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island. Following the service, loved ones are encouraged to take the ferry at Southport, and meet at the Fort Fisher Pier to honor her love of the beach. Family & friends will then meet at Katy's Grill in Wilmington. Special thanks to Atlantic Cremations in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers condolences can be sent to Jeffrey Hall 1000 High House Rd Clinton, NC 28328
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019