MICKEY SHAWN SHOLAR age 51, of Beulaville, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at home. He was preceded in death by his father K. L. Sholar. He is survived by his wife Carrie Beth Sholar of Beulaville; daughter Ashley Sholar and son Nolan Watson both of Beulaville; mother Hilda Macquarries of Wilson, grandson Wesley Shawn Sholar and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville followed by burial at the Sholar Family Cemetery in Beulaville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duplin County Animal Shelter, 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville, NC 28349 or Community Home Care & Hospice, 109 W Main St., Suite A, Clinton, NC 28398 Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 4, 2019