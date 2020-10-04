1/1
Mike Nystrom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIKE NYSTROM Mike Nystrom, native of Rockford Illinois, has gone to rest and be in peace. Mike resided in Wilmington, NC for 40 years and earned the reputation of being the best brick mason in town and good friend. His children, Jeremy and Hillary Nystrom, miss and love him so very much. He will forever be in our hearts pushing us to work hard and keep going. He is also survived in the hearts of his grandchildren, Layne, Riley, and Olivia and his brother, Steven Nystrom and sister, Rita Rusho. His celebration of life to be held in Wilmington will be announced. An additional memorial will be held with family and surviving wife, Lisa Nystrom, by their home in Virginia. Condolences can be sent to 133 Ridgeway Dr, Wilmington, NC, 28409.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved