MIKE NYSTROM Mike Nystrom, native of Rockford Illinois, has gone to rest and be in peace. Mike resided in Wilmington, NC for 40 years and earned the reputation of being the best brick mason in town and good friend. His children, Jeremy and Hillary Nystrom, miss and love him so very much. He will forever be in our hearts pushing us to work hard and keep going. He is also survived in the hearts of his grandchildren, Layne, Riley, and Olivia and his brother, Steven Nystrom and sister, Rita Rusho. His celebration of life to be held in Wilmington will be announced. An additional memorial will be held with family and surviving wife, Lisa Nystrom, by their home in Virginia. Condolences can be sent to 133 Ridgeway Dr, Wilmington, NC, 28409.



